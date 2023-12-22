Man, 40, arrested after altercation turns into gunfire during child exchange in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 40-year-old man is behind bars after an altercation between two men during a child custody exchange led to a shooting in Port St. Lucie.

The incident occurred at around 5:39 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 1600 block of Southwest Buttercup Avenue.

According to Port St. Lucie police, the victim was at the residence for a child custody exchange. As the victim was at the front door to pick up his child, police said, Jason Stefanik came from around the outside of the house and started a physical altercation with the victim.

Police said Stefanik then went inside his home, while the victim went to his car that was parked in the driveway. As the victim was standing by his car, Stefanik came outside with a handgun and fired one shot at the victim, missing him, but striking an unoccupied parked car across the street.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Following an investigation and questioning, Port St. Lucie Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives arrested Stefanik late Thursday night. He faces one count of attempted first-degree homicide.

Stefanik was taken to St. Lucie County Jail and is currently being held without bond.