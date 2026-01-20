Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE AT 3 PM: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to provide updates on 2 cases

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will provide an update on Tuesday following the recent arrest of a South Florida murder suspect.

Deputies announced on Saturday that Olson Jean, 41, of Pompano Beach, faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said his arrest stems from the death of Wendy Moncion, 32, of Coconut Creek, Florida.

Jean was taken into custody last week after a report of a suspicious person behind a Pilot truck stop located near South Rock Road in Fort Pierce.

Deputies found Jean near a semi that appeared to have left the roadway and entered a ditch while attempting to turn around abruptly.

Investigators said they found blood inside the cab of the semi near the passenger-side door, as well as blood on the exterior passenger-side area of the vehicle.

Jean remains in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond. He also faces a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (772) 462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.

At Tuesday's 3 p.m. news conference, the sheriff's office is also expected to share the latest on the four people hurt during a Facebook Marketplace ambush near Fort Pierce on Sunday.

Stay with WPTV News for updates and watch the news conference live on WPTV.com this afternoon.

