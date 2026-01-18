Fort Pierce truck stop call leads to homicide arrest, murder charges

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A suspicious person call behind a Fort Pierce truck stop has led to a homicide investigation and the arrest of a 41-year-old man in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person behind the Pilot Truck Stop on South Rock Road on Jan. 15. Deputies found Olson Jean, 41, of Pompano Beach, near a semi-truck that had left the roadway and entered a ditch after attempting to turn around.

Deputies observed blood inside the cab near the passenger-side door and on the truck's exterior. Jean was initially arrested on a charge of resisting an officer without violence and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Detective corporals with the SLCSO Criminal Investigations Division later developed the case into a homicide probe. On Jan. 17, investigators arrested Jean on additional charges, including first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Wendy Moncion, 32, of Coconut Creek.

"This was a violent and senseless crime, and I want to commend the outstanding work of our Patrol Operations Bureau and Criminal Investigations Division for their relentless efforts in bringing this case forward," Sheriff Richard Del Toro Jr. said.

"Their dedication and professionalism ensured that the individual responsible is being held accountable. Let this serve as a clear message: violent crime will not be tolerated in St. Lucie County, and we will pursue justice for victims and their families," Del Toro said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Moncion during this difficult time,” Del Toro added.

Jean remains incarcerated at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond on the first-degree murder and tampering charges. A separate $500 bond remains set for the resisting charge.

The investigation is active and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the SLCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.