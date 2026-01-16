Florida truck driver arrested after blood found in crashed semi-truck in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida truck driver was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge after deputies said they found blood inside and outside his semi-truck that had entered a ditch in St. Lucie County.

Olson Jean, 41, of Pompano Beach, was taken into custody following a 911 call about a suspicious person behind the Pilot Truck Stop near South Rock Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies responding to the scene found Jean near his semi-truck, which appeared to have left the roadway and entered a ditch, while attempting to abruptly turn around. During their investigation, officers discovered blood inside the cab near the passenger door and on the exterior passenger-side area of the vehicle.

Jean was confirmed as the owner and operator of the semi-truck. He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Law enforcement is conducting an area search as part of the ongoing investigation. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have had contact with Jean within the past 24 hours or has information about the semi-truck to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 772-462-7300.

Residents should expect a continued law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation remains active.