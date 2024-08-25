Watch Now
Jennifer Frey earns Rep. nomination for St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections after manual recount

We're explaining what's next in the primary race for St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections, with the Republican candidates separated by just two votes.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — After a recount that started Wednesday night and concluded Saturday evening, Jennifer Frey (R) has earned the Republican nomination for St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections.

The Election Summary Report obtained by WPTV shows Frey winning over George Umansky by only four votes; Frey got 12,790 votes and Umansky got a total of 12,786 votes.

The recount included mail-in ballots that had to be cured — meaning verified with a signature and ID — and also provisional ballots and unread ballots.

WPTV has reached out to each candidate this afternoon and is waiting to hear back from both.

Before the final results, both candidates spoke to WPTV Friday morning to express the importance of every vote.

The winner between Frey and Umansky will race against Democrat Gertrude Walker who is seeking her 12th term as the Supervisor of Elections. Walker was appointed to the position in 1980.

