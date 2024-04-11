IS IT SAFER? WPTV returns to community a year after deadly alligator attack

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Al Thomas and his family won’t forget what happened on the banks of a nearby retention pond Feb. 20, 2023.

Their neighbor, Gloria Serge, walked her dog where a large alligator lunged out of the pond.

“He grabbed her leg, and he dragged her in, and they do that spinning,” said Thomas of the attack that killed the 85-year-old woman.

Her adult children are now suing the Wynne Building Corporation, the company named in the lawsuit as the “management company that operates Spanish lakes fairways.”

“This incident was 100% preventable,” attorney Gary Lesser said.

Lesser represents the Serge Family.

Gloria Serge, pictured here in this undated photograph, was killed by an alligator while walking her dog behind her home at the Spanish Lakes Fairways community on Feb. 20, 2023, in St. Lucie County, Fla.

Their lawsuit claimed Spanish Lakes Fairways, “…failed to take any reasonable steps to remove (alligators) or to warn residents and invitees…about their existence; or the danger they posed.”

Did the complex address the allegations mentioned in the lawsuit?

The suit accused Wynne Building Corporation of “…failing to provide residents…with any warnings regarding the existence of alligators in the retention pond…”

Thomas said he never saw a sign in the entire complex warning of alligators.

“You find them when you see them,” Thomas said. “You know, the alligators.”

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Gary Lesser, an attorney representing Bill Serge, consoles his client during a Jan. 25, 2024, news conference to announce a wrongful death lawsuit against Spanish Lakes Fairways in St. Lucie County, Fla.

On Jan. 25, WPTV went to the pond in Spanish Lakes Fairways where the 2023 deadly attack took place. That was the day the lawsuit was filed. There was no sign warning of alligators.

WPTV returned March 14 and again there were no warning signs.

WPTV returned again March 26, and in the spots that had been devoid of signs, News Channel 5 found “Beware of Alligators” signs up. They were erected between March 14 and 26, 13 months after the death of Gloria Serge.

The suit also claimed Spanish lakes fairways, “…insisted Ms. Serge walk her small dog…on her own property…despite the fact (it)…meant that she would be walking her pet near the retention pond where they knew large, nuisance alligators existed.”

WPTV Al Thomas vividly recalls what happened to his neighbor, Gloria Serge, on the banks of a nearby retention pond on Feb. 20, 2023.

So why was she walking her dog at the water’s edge? Signs along the roadside warn pet owners where they cannot take their dogs.

The Serge family’s lawsuit lawyer said, she received a “Notice of Intent to Proceed for Eviction” in 2020, for “complaints about you walking your dog in non-approved areas.”

Spanish Lakes Homeowner’s Association President Jay Mandelker said he told a Wynne Building Corporation executive not to have the word “eviction” in its letters to residents who break the rules.

“It should be a warning, please comply with your lease agreement,” Mandelker said.

WPTV tried to reach Wynne Building Corporation on the day the lawsuit was filed and later contacted them by phone and email to see what the company has done since Serge’s death.

WPTV Spanish Lakes Fairways Homeowner’s Association President Jay Mandelker says he hopes residents will report alligators that are 4 feet or larger.

The company’s lawyer returned WPTV Dave Bohman's email in writing: “We have no comment.”

The suit alleged the company failed, “…to make arrangement for the trapping and removal of alligators from this retention pond despite the fact that they met the definition of a nuisance and were therefore eligible for removal.”

Shortly after Serge’s death, Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped and put down the alligator that killed Serge. The agency said it removed three other adult alligators.

“The little ones are still floating around,” Thomas said. “But hopefully they’ll take them out as they grow up.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manual reads: “An alligator may be considered a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet in length and are considered to be a threat to people, pets, and property.”

The HOA president hopes neighbors report gators who grow larger, or adults who migrate to these ponds.

“If there’s water, expect alligators,” Mandelker noted.