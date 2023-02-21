FWC identifies victim of deadly St. Lucie County alligator attack as Gloria Serge

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released the name of the woman who was attacked and killed Monday by an alligator in St. Lucie County.

Officials said that Gloria Serge, 85, was walking her small dog along a retention pond behind her house in the Spanish Lakes Fairways community, located at 14313 Aguila Ave.

That's when FWC said an alligator came out of the water and attempted to grab her dog.

An incident report said that Serge was knocked over, and the alligator pulled her into the water by her foot.

WPTV Trappers captured the 10 feet long alligator after it killed Gloria Serge of St. Lucie County on Feb. 20, 2022.

The woman was pulled into deeper water and died as a result of the incident. Her body was recovered.

The alligator was estimated to be 10 feet long and weighed 600 to 700 pounds.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper captured and killed the alligator involved in the attack.

FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).