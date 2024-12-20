Girl unresponsive 3 months after crash caused by suspect in Trump assassination attempt

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time we're hearing from the mother of the 6-year-old girl that was seriously hurt in a car crash as Ryan Routh, the man charged in the attempted assassination of president elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach County, is also accused of leading authorities on a chase along Interstate 95.

"I usually read a lot to her, I sing to her to let her know mommy is here, you're not alone," said Norka Pardo, Mia's mom.

Pardo said she was in the car with her boyfriend, Mia and her youngest son when the crash happened. She said she fractured her arm and had a concussion.

"All I was doing was asking about the kids and the nurses were trying to calm me down, and telling me we're worried about you right now," said Pardo.

Zoom Norka Pardo speaks from hospital about her daughter's condition.

Mia was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hopsital for surgery and then went to St. Mary's Medical Center for a month and a half.

Pardo said Mia suffered a severe brain injury and was in a coma for a month. On Wednesday, Mia was transferred to a Jacksonville hospital for therapy.

"She was not responding, she's not waking up at all, so they have to kind of help her out and give her medication to help her brain restart," Pardo said. "She's kind of opening her eyes, closing to fall asleep, opening her eyes but there was no response."

The family is from Port St. Lucie and Pardo said she's taken off from work to be by her daughter's side.

WATCH: Ryan Routh to face charges in Martin County

Why Ryan Routh now faces state charges in Martin County

"Have you been able to have a clear conversation with her in the last three months?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"No and she can't communicate so even when I talk to her, I don't even know if she remembers me I don't know if she knows who I am, I don't know," said Pardo. "It's a miracle she's still alive, I can't imagine what she was going through and how she almost didn't make it."

She said Mia was very energetic and had dreams of being a gymnast. She said Mia was also very protective of her younger brother who is on the autism spectrum.

"I do have breakdowns very often. It's really hard also not being home with my other two kids," said Pardo. "Before the accident, I've always been a very overprotective mother and now I have to let go of that, because I can't be there for my little one and my oldest, because I have to be here with her."

On Wednesday Attorney General Ashley Moody was in Martin County to announce additional attempted murder charges against Ryan Routh.

Provided by family Norka Pardo with her daughter, Mia, and family.

"When you couple those terrible injuries together with his other criminal conduct, which we believe rises to the level of domestic terrorism, it turns his actions into an attempted felony murder case," Moody said.

Routh remains in federal custody.

"None of that is going to fix anything," said Pardo. "She's still in the hospital, we're still going through this, but I just hope he pays for what he did."

Right now, Mia's future is uncertain, but the family is planning on visiting her in the hospital in Jacksonville for Christmas.

If you'd like the family as they help Mia in her recovery, click the link here.