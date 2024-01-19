'Gambling house' raided in St. Lucie County; dozens of slot machines and $18K in cash seized

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Another business that investigators said was conducting illegal gambling was raided Thursday along the Treasure Coast.

According to a post on the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, detectives and officials with the Florida Gaming Control Commission executed a search warrant at about 10:30 a.m. at Prestige Sweepstakes arcade in Fort Pierce.

The owner of the business, David Roffey, 58, was arrested and faces charges of owning a gambling house, keeping a gambling house and possession of illegal slot machines.

Two employees were also arrested and face charges of keeping a gambling house, being employees of a gambling house and possession of illegal slot machines.

Two patrons also received notices to appear in court.

The sheriff's office said deputies seized dozens of slot machines and more than $18,000 in cash.

"We're continuing to partner with the Florida Gaming Control Commission Director Carl Herold to shut down illegal arcades in St. Lucie County," St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said. "Residents and visitors, please do not visit these establishments. They are illegal."

This is the latest establishment to be raided over the last few months along the Treasure Coast that officials claim has been conducting illegal gambling.