St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office raids 5th illegal arcade in 7 weeks

Detectives say 45 machines were seized
arcade raid in St Lucie County Nov 3 2023
Jeff Ringrose/WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office raid arcade off U.S.-1 on Nov. 3, 2023 in St. Lucie County.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 15:41:19-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies have shut down another illegal gambling arcade in St. Lucie County.

The raid happened Friday at around 11 a.m. at Jackpot Corner located at 7177 S U.S. Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.

This is the fifth illegal arcade deputies have shut down in just seven weeks, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

"There were 11 people within this establishment when we entered, seven were actively gambling— one of which is a repeat gambler from the Rio Arcade, so this is his second arrest," Sheriff Ken Mascara said during Friday's news conference. "Four people were not gambling at the time, they will be released here shortly."

The sheriff said unlike other arcades that hid, this arcade along U.S. one was operating in plain sight.

"This was in plain view," Mascara said. "You put the money in the machine, you get paid out— total gambling operation."

Detectives said 45 machines were seized.

