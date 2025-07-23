First responder community mourns 'unexpected' death of St. Lucie County firefighter

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The local first responder community is mourning the loss of a St. Lucie County firefighter.

The St. Lucie County Fire Rescue's benevolent association posted on social media that Jarius Hodge, a firefighter and paramedic, has died.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time, but a statement from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office says his passing was unexpected.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office expressed its condolences on social media to Hodge's family and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

