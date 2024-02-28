Officials perplexed why Fort Pierce not chosen for Brightline station

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Stuart resident Robert Masiello said he's surprised his city was chosen for a new Brightline train station instead of Fort Pierce.

"I would've picked Fort Pierce," Masiello said.



He was asked why not Stuart.

"Because of the congestion,” Masiello replied. "Because there's more space here, more population here, where Stuart is just overcrowded to start with, without adding something else to the mix."

With more room to grow in Fort Pierce, that sentiment was echoed by Pete Tesch, the head of the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council.

"We have like 13 million square feet of industrial development happening here in St. Lucie County," Tesch said. "So, there's businesses coming in. Population is growing. We're becoming a more prosperous and dynamic economy."

In Fort Pierce's proposal to Brightline, leaders made other points like the potential for even further infrastructure in places like Treasure Coast International Airport or the Port of Fort Pierce.

In addition, Fort Pierce reported forecasted population growth to outpace Martin County by more than 40%

"All this to me makes it very crystal clear that while Brightline didn't choose us today, they're going to have to look at us in the future," Tesch said.

That is a big reason why county leaders aren't calling the Stuart decision a defeat.

"If something does fail or doesn't go through, they'll come back to the table and have a conversation because they know the county is willing to assist the city, and the city welcomes them and they will do what they have to do to make it happen," St. Lucie County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend said.

Hope and potential are both alive and well in Fort Pierce.

