Fort Pierce Westwood Academy teacher, baseball coach accused of lewd conduct with 17-year-old student

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher and high school baseball coach in St. Lucie County was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office said he engaged in lewd conduct with a student.

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Tuesday that Christopher Ward Hixon, 45, of Port St. Lucie faces felony charges of an authority figure soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a 17-year-old student.

Detectives arrested Hixon Monday at about 5:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of Panther Lane, which is the school address, after investigating an anonymous tip.

The St. Lucie Public Schools said Hixon taught at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy. The school's website also said he was the school's head baseball coach.

"As always, the safety of students and staff on campus is our top priority," Sheriff Ken Mascara said. "In this case, it appears that this teacher may have been grooming the student through inappropriate conduct both in school and online through social media for future sexual encounters.”

Hixon was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Schools spokeswoman Lydia Martin released the following statement regarding Hixon's arrest:

St. Lucie Public Schools is working in conjunction with local law enforcement to investigate allegations of inappropriate communications between a teacher and a student. The teacher has been arrested with a felony charge of "authority figure soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student." He will be placed on a temporary duty assignment away from students while the investigation is underway.





If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Detective Jennifer Diaz at 772-462-3309.