Firefighters respond to multiple lightning strikes and fires after storms in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Storms in the area kept St. Lucie County Fire District busy Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, SLCFD shared that it responded to multiple lightning strikes and two attic fires in the area of Crosstown Parkway and Aiorso Boulevard.

A severe thunderstorm warning took effect late Saturday afternoon in St. Lucie, Indian River and Martin counties.

Weather Stormy Saturday afternoon brings hail to Treasure Coast Brooke Chau

SLCFD said crews found smoldering insulation and burnt electrical wires in both homes.

Florida Power and Light disconnected power to the homes until it was safe.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fires.