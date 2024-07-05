Felon arrested in St. Lucie County after pursuit, crashing into another driver

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted felon was arrested overnight in St. Lucie County, deputies said.

The sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page that deputies assisted the Florida Highway Patrol in apprehending the fleeing felon.

During the vehicle pursuit, the felon crashed into another driver near Virginia Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

It's unclear if the driver who was hit was injured.

"The suspect is in custody and all parties involved are accounted for," the sheriff's office said in their Facebook post.

WPTV news crews at the scene spotted an SUV with heavy damage being towed from the scene.