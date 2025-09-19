"The man of the family."

Fifty-four-year-old Roderick Dor came to the United States a year and a half ago on a humanitarian program.

Family of man killed in semi U-turn crash on Florida Turnpike speaks out

His sister Guerline Dorelus says he was looking forward to starting a business back in Haiti.

"Before the accident a friend told me that he said you're not gonna stay here. He has to buy a ticket to go back to Haiti."

Dor never settled. He came to Miami staying with his sister. He then moved to Georgia and spent the last two months in Indiana. It's where he and two friends were heading back to on Aug. 12 when their van slammed into a semi-truck police say was making an illegal u-turn on the Turnpike.

Dor's son flew in from Switzerland for the funeral.

"I'm sad. I'm trist. Now I don't have a father. Everyone has a father but me."

The accident made national headlines. The governor held a press conference. The Florida lieutenant governor flew to California to pick up Harjinder Singh, the driver of the truck, escorting him back to Florida to face vehicular homicide charges.

Meanwhile, the family says they have been on their own.

"People said a lot of things, but no one, there was no one call us, no one tell us nothing about that. Only the Haitian consulate. We hear from the consular nothing else."

Since the accident, the family has been working with the Haitian consulate to get Dor's 13- and 15-year-old daughters into the United States. They've had no luck.

"The embassy in Haiti and it closed and we don't, we don't have visa for them to go to Republic of Dominican. We take too long and they cannot come to see the funeral."

