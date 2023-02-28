Family, friends honor St. Lucie County deputy killed 10 years ago

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of Gary Morales gathered outside the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning to remember and honor the late deputy who was gunned down 10 years ago.

The Morales' family laid a wreath in front of the sheriff's office. The remembrance ceremony was followed by a 21-gun salute.

On Feb. 28, 2013, Morales was pursuing Eriese Tisdale in Fort Pierce. Before he could get out of his patrol car, Tisdale got out and sprinted at Morales, fatally shooting him.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said Morales will always be remembered as an accomplished deputy with a bright future.

“Gary loved training. He oversaw training when he was a sergeant,” he said. “Every new hire goes through our training facility for training, so they pass that sign that says dedicated to Sgt. Gary Morales, so they know, and then they hear the story about Gary."

Following Tisdale's conviction, a jury voted 9-3 to sentence him to death.

However, that ruling was later appealed and overturned due to new state law.

Tisdale is currently awaiting a new punishment trial.