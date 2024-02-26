Suspect escaped from custody, carjacked victim after being discharged from hospital, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are searching for a domestic violence suspect who they said escaped from custody and carjacked a victim after he was released from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Fort Pierce police said Ernest Lee Reese, 28, escaped from custody at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

WATCH LIVE: Fort Pierce police news conference at 1 p.m.

Police said Reese had been arrested shortly before 1 a.m. in connection with a domestic violence incident and was later taken to the hospital after complaining of a health-related issue.

After he was medically cleared, Reese fled from custody, police said.

A short time later, Reese carjacked someone in the 1200 block of North Lawnwood Circle, police said.

The carjacked vehicle was located in the area of Northwest North Macedo Boulevard and Northwest St. James Drive. Police said the carjacking victim wasn't injured.

Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Leo Niemczyk told WPTV's Jon Shainman that Reese was seen entering a nearby apartment complex.

"We were able to locate video in a nearby apartment complex of the suspect entering," he said in a telephone interview. "It was determined that he has a female acquaintance within that complex. Shortly after that, [a] vehicle belonging to the female acquaintance was seen leaving the complex. We presume that the suspect was most likely in that vehicle at the time, which is why the perimeter was broken down out here. Just a few minutes ago, the vehicle was stopped on Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard. [The] suspect is not in the vehicle and she did admit to us that she dropped him off at another location in (the city)."

Port St. Lucie police initially said a prisoner had escaped from the hospital and carjacked a victim in the parking lot.

However, HCA Florida spokeswoman Rachel Mills said Reese had already been discharged from the hospital and that the carjacking took place off hospital property.

Port St. Lucie police said Reese is believed to be handcuffed and is considered dangerous.

Fort Pierce police said Reese is now being sought on charges including aggravated battery, resisting an officer without violence, carjacking and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Little Feet Learning Center in Port St. Lucie, which is near where the vehicle was found, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Fort Pierce police, Port St. Lucie police, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals are involved in the search.

Anyone with information as to Reese's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.