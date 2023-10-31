Computer outage impacting St. Lucie County government services

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County residents may be having a hard time reaching county commissioners and other services after a network issue forced the county to bring its main servers down.

Erick Gill, the county's communications director, said the issue started Friday.

The county noticed suspicious activity on its servers. While they investigated, the issue was impacting county services and phone lines.

“911 calls are still being received. It is impacting some of the computer-assisted dispatch system, but we’re still able to accept 911 calls, get it to the fire rescue or law enforcement and get officers on the scene if needed," Gill said.

He added: "Our tax collector is working with our neighboring counties in Martin and Indian River to send some staff to their facilities to help with the potential increase of customers that may be going there to get their driver’s license renewed or fishing license renewed.”

Officials don't know when the computers will be back up and running.

All departments that fall under the St. Lucie County Board of County Commission are open for normal office hours.

The code compliance meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

The 911 dispatch center was not impacted by the network issues.

For questions about the outage, you can call 772-460-4357 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

