St. Lucie County network issues impact communications at offices, libraries

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County facilities were experiencing network issues Friday morning impacting communications countywide.

The county announced on social media that telephone lines, email, websites and other services were impacted at county offices, libraries and attractions.

Erick Gill, a spokesman for the county, said facilities remain open for business with limited services.

However, the county tax collector's office will be closed until further notice, spokeswoman Juliana Walker said.

St. Lucie County experiencing network issues that are impacting our phone lines, email, internet and other services throughout all of our facilities. Crews are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience. pic.twitter.com/pyDf4wBhNL — St. Lucie County (@StLucieGOV) October 27, 2023

The 911 dispatch center was not impacted by the network issues.

County officials were working to resolve the issue.