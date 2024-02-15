Watch Now
Sheriff to address animal slaughterhouse in St. Lucie County

Various animals removed from farm on Godwin Road near Fort Pierce
A farm on Godwin Road in Fort Pierce was teeming with law enforcement and Animal Recovery Mission during a raid at a slaughterhouse as about 150 animals, including chickens, pigs, cattle and goats, were rescued.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 15, 2024
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sheriff Keith Pearson will discuss the latest involving a raid on what deputies are calling an illegal animal slaughterhouse in St. Lucie County.

A news conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in Wednesday's raid at 200 Godwin Road, west of Fort Pierce.

Animal Recovery Mission, an animal rights organization, said the raid was the result of a six-month undercover investigation, during which video showed "goats hoisted upside down" with "their throats slashed and skinned alive," as well as "pigs pinned down and stabbed in the heart multiple times."

A variety of animals – including dogs, cats, pigs, goats, sheep, cows and birds – were removed from the property.

