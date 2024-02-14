Illegal slaughterhouse raided in St. Lucie County, sheriff's office says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Wednesday are raiding what the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said is an illegal slaughterhouse.

In a news release, Animal Recovery Mission, an animal rights organization, said the sheriff’s office, along with county, state, and federal agencies, are involved in the investigation at 200 Godwin Road, west of Fort Pierce.

WPTV Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to a property, located at 200 Godwin Road, west of Fort Pierce, on Feb. 14, 2024.

ARM said Wednesday’s raid is the result of a six-month undercover investigation, during which the organization said it shot video of "violent, criminal acts against animals."

The organization said the footage showed "goats hoisted upside down" with "their throats slashed and skinned alive," as well as "alert and reactive pigs pinned down and stabbed in the heart multiple times," and "evidence consistent with animal fighting and training operations."

A variety of animals — including dogs, cats, pigs, goats, sheep, cows, and birds — are being rescued from the property and will be taken to ARM's sanctuary, where they will be rehabilitated and cared for, the organization said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

"We are grateful to the Sheriff’s Office response for their rapid response in investigating these allegations and welcome the opportunity to collaborate in any way that ensures the welfare of animals in this community is prioritized and crimes against animals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Richard Couto, the founder of ARM, in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.