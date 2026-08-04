Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

4th arrest made in death of 3-month-old child in St. Lucie County

Jason Gunter, 45, the child's biological father, was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Tuesday morning
4th arrest made in toddler's death in St Lucie County.png
WPTV
4th arrest made in toddler's death in St Lucie County.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-month-old child following an investigation, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

WATCH BELOW: Detective outlines 3 arrests after infant dies

'One of the worst cases': Detective outlines 3 arrests after infant dies from malnutrition, dyhdration

Jason Gunter, 45, the child's biological father, was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Tuesday morning, at his residence in Mechanicsville, Virginia, on an outstanding warrant obtained by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives.

Gunter has been charged with felony child neglect resulting in great harm for his alleged role in the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

A 3-month-old died from dehydration and malnutrition after living in a home with boarded windows, exposed electrical wiring and cockroaches, according to court documents and investigators with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Region St Lucie County

'One of the worst cases': Detective outlines arrest of 3 in baby's death

Tyler Hatfield

He is currently awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County, where he will face the charge.

This arrest marks the fourth individual charged as a result of the investigation.

Three people were arrested back on July 24 in relation to this case.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death of 3-month-old

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on back in 2025, after the 3-month-old was brought to the emergency room by the child's grandparents.

The sheriff's office said they were notified by medical personnel that the child had been pronounced deceased and exhibited injuries and conditions consistent with possible neglect.

St. Lucie County deputies investigated a home on Silverstream Circle following the suspicious death of a 3-month-old on Aug. 20, 2025.

Region St Lucie County

Mother, boyfriend questioned in death of 3-month-old

Scott Sutton

The Medical Examiner determined the child's manner of death to be homicide, with the cause of death attributed to dehydration and malnutrition.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said this investigation remains active as the case moves through the judicial process.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening