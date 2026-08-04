4th arrest made in death of 3-month-old child in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-month-old child following an investigation, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

WATCH BELOW: Detective outlines 3 arrests after infant dies

'One of the worst cases': Detective outlines 3 arrests after infant dies from malnutrition, dyhdration

Jason Gunter, 45, the child's biological father, was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Tuesday morning, at his residence in Mechanicsville, Virginia, on an outstanding warrant obtained by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives.

Gunter has been charged with felony child neglect resulting in great harm for his alleged role in the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Region St Lucie County 'One of the worst cases': Detective outlines arrest of 3 in baby's death Tyler Hatfield

He is currently awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County, where he will face the charge.

This arrest marks the fourth individual charged as a result of the investigation.

Three people were arrested back on July 24 in relation to this case.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death of 3-month-old

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on back in 2025, after the 3-month-old was brought to the emergency room by the child's grandparents.

The sheriff's office said they were notified by medical personnel that the child had been pronounced deceased and exhibited injuries and conditions consistent with possible neglect.

Region St Lucie County Mother, boyfriend questioned in death of 3-month-old Scott Sutton

The Medical Examiner determined the child's manner of death to be homicide, with the cause of death attributed to dehydration and malnutrition.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said this investigation remains active as the case moves through the judicial process.