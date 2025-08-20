St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death of 3-month-old

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in St. Lucie County are investigating the suspicious death of a 3-month-old.

According to St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Lt. Andrew Bolonka, the child was brought to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital at 11:15 a.m. but pronounced dead a short time later.

Bolonka said that based on treatment and efforts to save the child, medical staff decided to report the death to law enforcement.

After speaking with the child's family, detectives went to their home located on Silverstream Circle.

Bolonka said deputies are now executing a search warrant at the residence.

