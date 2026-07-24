3 arrested in death of 3-month-old in St. Lucie County who died from dehydration, malnutrition

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were arrested Friday, nearly a year after a 3-month-old child died in St. Lucie County.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the following people face charges in the case:



Nicole Maxwell, 27, the child's mother

Robert Maxwell, 61, the child's grandfather

Vikki Koon, 38, who is Robert Maxwell's girlfriend

3 arrested in death of infant who died from dehydration, malnutrition

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on Aug. 20, 2025, after the 3-month-old was brought to the emergency room by the child's grandparents.

The sheriff's office said they were notified by medical personnel that the child had been pronounced deceased and exhibited injuries and conditions consistent with possible neglect.

The Medical Examiner determined the child's manner of death to be homicide, with the cause of death attributed to dehydration and malnutrition.

Each suspect faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse. Bond was set at $1.5 million for each defendant.

"The death of a child is a tragedy that affects our entire community," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. "I commend Detective Corporal (Jennifer) Diaz for her leadership and thank the detectives, crime scene investigators, professional support staff, the Medical Examiner's Office, and our State Attorneys, whose commitment and teamwork led to these arrests. Our responsibility is to pursue the truth, protect those who cannot protect themselves, and hold those responsible accountable."