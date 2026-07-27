'One of the worst cases': 3 arrested in St. Lucie County after baby dies from dehydration, malnutrition

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-month-old died from dehydration and malnutrition after living in a home with boarded windows, exposed electrical wiring and cockroaches, according to court documents and investigators with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The infant's mother, Nicole Maxwell, grandfather, Robert Maxwell and the grandfather's girlfriend, Vikki Koon, now face charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

WATCH BELOW: 'One of the worst cases': Detective outlines arrest of 3 in baby's death

'One of the worst cases': Detective outlines 3 arrests after infant dies from malnutrition, dyhdration

"In my 20 years of law enforcement, this is one of the worst cases I've ever worked," St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jennifer Diaz said.

The investigation began in August 2025 when investigators responded to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital after the 3-month-old was brought in deceased by Robert Maxwell and Koon.

The medical examiner determined the child died from dehydration and malnutrition.

Court documents describe the infant's "ribs more prominent than its stomach."

"I can tell you the facts of this case don't even paint a picture clear to what we saw at the hospital," Diaz said.

Diaz said the child lived primarily with Maxwell and Koon while the child's mother, Nicole Maxwell, lived at her boyfriend's home.

Investigators said the child's father lived in Virginia.

According to court documents, Koon primarily fed the infant only twice a day and admitted to investigators that when she ran out of formula, she fed the child "watered-down milk with bay cereal mixed in."

Other children of Nicole Maxwell were also living in the home, which court documents describe as having windows boarded shut, exposed electrical wiring and live and dead cockroaches throughout.

"The living conditions at this time were environmental hazards," Diaz said.

A neighbor named Suzan, said she witnessed the conditions firsthand.

"It just looked unlivable," Suzan said.

Suzan said she would often see one of the other children walking around the neighborhood.

"They would come and ask for water, you know. I see the child be thirsty. I mean, not bathe, same clothes every day," Suzan said.

Suzan said she is heartbroken thinking about the infant who lived only a few feet away.

"Nobody should suffer or go hungry, and especially for a child that didn't ask to come here," Suzan said.

Diaz said the Department of Children and Families had been involved with the family before. Nicole Maxwell's other children who were living inside the mobile home are now in foster care.

All three suspects faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

"The baby finally got justice," Suzan said.

Diaz said emphasized the importance of reporting suspicious activity to protect children.

"These tips are so instrumental to keeping our children safe," Diaz said.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

