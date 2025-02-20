2 suspects arrested after man killed in 2022 St. Lucie County drive-by shooting

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in St. Lucie County announced Thursday they have arrested two suspects after a man was killed more than two years ago in a drive-by shooting.

The sheriff's office arrested Lonnie Smalls and Zeggeree White in the Nov. 6, 2022, killing of Vincent Green Jr.

Investigators said about about 6:24 a.m., St. Lucie County deputies responded to a call at 109 Hilton Dr. where they found Green unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

Green later died from his injuries at Lawnwood Regional Hospital.

Detectives later identified a vehicle they suspected was involved in the shooting. They said their initial findings indicated that two shooters were likely involved since two distinct caliber shell casings were recovered.

Using license plate reader technology, that vehicle was later spotted and pulled over three days after the fatal shooting.

After a traffic stop, deputies identified the driver as White, and a Glock handgun was found under the driver's seat.

White was arrested on a firearm possession charge (after being found delinquent).

The sheriff's office said a forensic examination of the firearm revealed that it had been modified to fire as an automatic weapon. They also said that ballistic testing confirmed that the weapon was used to kill Green.

White is held at the St. Lucie County jail in connection with a separate attempted homicide investigation. On Wednesday, he was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder with the discharge of a firearm, two counts of attempted second-degree murder with the discharge of a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm (after being found delinquent.)

On Wednesday, St. Lucie County detectives served White with an arrest warrant for first-degree homicide in connection with Green's killing.

Using cellphone and GPS records, Sheriff Richard Del Toro stated that they were able to identify Smalls as a suspect in the case, which placed him in the vehicle at the time of the 2022 drive-by shooting.

Smalls is currently incarcerated in the Martin County jail on charges related to a separate killing. He was also served on Wednesday with an arrest warrant for first-degree homicide in Green's killing.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing, and authorities continue to seek additional information related to this case. Anyone who can help in the case is urged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at (772) 462-7300.