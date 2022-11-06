Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday.

The incident occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive.

Detectives identified the homicide victim as Vincent Green Jr., 23, but did not release any further details or motive on the crime.

The sheriff's office said detectives believe there is no danger to the community, as this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.