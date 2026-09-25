Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival goes on hiatus again citing rising costs, difficult industry conditions

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Okeechobee Musical & Arts Festival is once again going on hiatus, organizers announced via social media.

The announcement comes after the festival returned in March from a two-year hiatus.

In a Facebook post made Thursday afternoon, organizers said they have "faced some hard realities," and the festival industry is in a "difficult place" right now.

"With rising costs across talent, production and more ... it can be unforgiving, especially for independent promoters without the resources that large, multi-event companies have access to," the Facebook post said.

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Organizers said they will use the hiatus to "reimagine and rework" the festival.

"We want nothing more than to reunite with you all as soon as possible, but we need to do what is best for the festival in the long run," the Facebook post said.

Despite the hiatus, organizers said the festival will remain "Okee at its core" and have camping, multi-genre acts, immersive art and wellness programming.

It's unclear when the event might return.

This year's festival featured headliners like The Lumineers, Cage The Elephant, GRiZ and T-Pain and welcomed an estimated 30,000 people.