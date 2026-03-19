Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns with heavy traffic, business boom after 2-year hiatus

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Thousands of drivers made their way to the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival on Thursday, creating hours-long backups to the entrance of the music festival in Okeechobee County.

WATCH BELOW: 'We got a big takeout order for tomorrow morning,' Garr Russell tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival returns with traffic and business boom

The four-day festival kicks off Thursday night, making a return after a two-year hiatus. The traffic on Thursday signals good news for local businesses.

“We’re definitely getting more customers for it,” said Tychus Phillips, server at Brown Cow Sweetery. “[It’s] definitely increasing sales.”

Garr Russell co-owns Gladys’ Restaurant and said the orders haven't stopped.

“Sales have been up 25% yesterday, and about 20% this morning,” said Russell. “We got a big takeout order for tomorrow morning.”

Kimberly Hight works at Joeys Pizzeria and said they’ll be slinging even more dough this weekend.

“Deliveries, a lot of deliveries,” said Hight.

Entertainment Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival announces return after 2 years Samantha Roesler

Okeechobee County expects 30,000 to 35,000 people to spend millions of dollars this weekend.

“This time of year, is vital for our small businesses, our local residents, to really maintain throughout the year,” said Denise Whitehead with Okeechobee County.

Fire Rescue said they’re doubling its staffing with extra trucks and ambulances.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has already arrested three people on drug charges, warning the community against bringing any drugs to the festival.

The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival runs Thursday to Sunday.