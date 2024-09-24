Okeechobee County under state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

Okeechobee County declared a state of local emergency Monday afternoon, ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared 61 counties, including Okeechobee, under a state of emergency.

Okeechobee County said in a release that they declared a local state of emergency "Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure resources will be available if needed."

Okeechobee Emergency-Management/Facebook

The county is distributing sandbags and shovels to residents at the Public Works Department Compound, 804 NW 2nd Street. They are limiting them to 10 bags a vehicle, but residents will have to fill their own bags.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman is in Okeechobee County, and says officials at the emergency operations center are urging residents get sandbags early, and have a 72-hour kit prepared with medications, non-perishable food, water, batteries and flashlights.