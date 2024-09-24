All eyes on the tropics

Potential tropical cyclone number 9 continues to spin around just south of Cuba.

Currently it has winds of 35 miles an hour and it's slowly moving to the Northwest at 8 miles an hour.

It is expected to become a tropical storm a later today. It will likely be called Helene.

By tomorrow it is working its way into the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

At that point in time it's a category one hurricane with winds of 74 miles an hour.

Then as it works its way towards the north and across very warm Gulf waters, it is expected to intensify up to a category 3 hurricane. Winds of 115 miles an hour.

The center of the storm will stay roughly 300 miles to the west of West Palm Beach.

The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere in between Tampa Bay and Panama City as a category 3 sometime late Thursday night.

Then it moves inland and quickly starts to dissipate as it works its way up into the Tennessee River valley.

Southwest Florida is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch. Most of the Gulf Coast under a Flood Watch.

