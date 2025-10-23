OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Tonight, we’re learning that investigators in Okeechobee County are revisiting yet another case involving Okeechobee babysitter Anna Adomo.

A second case from nearly a decade ago involved another baby in her care who was found with anti-freeze poisoning. That case from 2014 had nearly identical accusations but was dropped because of a lack of evidence.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Investigators uncover third case involving Okeechobee babysitter accused of poisoning children

WPTV's Michael Hoffman has been following this case since her arrest, even confronting the suspect as she bonded out of jail.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman has uncovered new documents that show a third investigation into the possible poisoning of a baby in the care of Adamo. The incident report from 2023 shows a healthy 2-month-old was picked up from Adamo's Okeechobee home after a day of babysitting. Parents took the baby to a friend's house before going home.

They noticed abnormal breathing at the friend’s house, worsening when they got home. Documents showing that the 2-month-old “was a bit lethargic and not acting his normal self."

Parents then noticed it was “as if the baby could not wake up.”

They rushed him to the hospital, where staff found “the baby tested positive for opioids” and was airlifted to another hospital. After 2 doses of Narcan, the infant “has made a full recovery.”

The investigation brought detectives to test the parents' bottles and formula for opioids, which all came back negative.

At the friend’s house, “CSI took many samples and none showed trace amounts of opiates.”

When they went to Adamo’s home — investigators “found the house to be very clean,” but documents show “No evidence was collected at the [Adamo’s] residence.”

According to documents, investigators “could not discover where the source of the opiate originated from or how the child came into contact with it.”

The case was then closed.

Hoffman asked the sheriff’s office why Adamo’s house wasn’t tested in 2023, to which they responded the following:

“Given recent events in the current [2025] case, the agency has initiated a review of all past cases involving Adamo. Updates will be provided if and when any new information regarding those cases becomes available.”

Even with this latest case, investigators say there is a possibility for more investigations to come to light.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.