Okeechobee woman accused of poisoning infant with antifreeze charged with attempted murder

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An Okeechobee woman faces attempted murder charges after police say she poisoned an 11-month-old child with antifreeze while babysitting earlier this year.

Anna Adamo, 59, was arrested in Georgia on Oct. 3 and extradited to Florida to face charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and poisoning by liquid, according to the Okeechobee City Police Department.

Police say Adamo was caring for the infant on Feb. 12 when the child became critically ill. The baby was rushed to HCA Raulerson Medical Center, then transferred to HCA Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce and ultimately to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, where the child was placed on life support.

Medical tests confirmed ethylene glycol poisoning, the toxic component found in antifreeze. The child required CPR and life-saving measures during treatment.

"The child has since been released from the hospital, though the extent of long-term injuries remains unknown," police said in a statement.

Dr. Bruce Goldberger, a forensic toxicology expert, analyzed the timeline and confirmed the poisoning occurred while the child was in Adamo's care, according to court documents.

During a search of Adamo's home, investigators found two jugs of antifreeze in her garage. One opened container was missing approximately 2¾ cups of antifreeze.

Court records reveal Adamo was previously investigated in 2014 for allegedly poisoning another 6-month-old child with antifreeze while babysitting. No charges were filed in that earlier case.

When initially questioned, Adamo denied ever being accused of poisoning a child. She later admitted to the 2014 incident when confronted by investigators.

Adamo is being held at the Okeechobee County Jail on $600,000 bond. The investigation remains active.

