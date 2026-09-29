FHP seeks help finding driver who hit, killed man in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in locating a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Monday night.

The deadly incident occurred at 8:22 p.m. along US Highway 441 Southeast near Southeast 42nd Place in Okeechobee County. According to investigators, the victim was standing in the roadway in front of his residence when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Pedestrian struck on US Highway 441 in Okeechobee County

The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision, continuing south on U.S. Highway 441 SE without stopping to render aid or report the crash.

A witness reported hearing the impact and the sound of a vehicle speeding away from the scene, though they did not see the fleeing vehicle.

Emergency responders took the pedestrian to HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee County, where he later died from his injuries. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

Vehicle Description

Investigators have recovered vehicle parts from the crash scene that indicate the suspect vehicle is likely a pickup truck manufactured between 2014 and 2026 — either a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra.

The suspect vehicle would be easily identifiable due to significant damage, including:

Missing right-side mirror (entire assembly)

Possible damage to the headlight

Possible damage to the fog light

Additional damage to the right side of the vehicle

Investigation Ongoing

The Florida Highway Patrol's investigation into the fatal crash remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen a damaged pickup truck matching the description to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Bradley Meer with the Florida Highway Patrol at (772) 467-3507 or by email at bradleymeer@flhsmv.gov.

Information may also be provided anonymously through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-273-TIPS (8477). Tips provided through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

Hit-and-run crashes involving fatalities carry severe criminal penalties in Florida, including potential felony charges that could result in significant prison time for the driver responsible.