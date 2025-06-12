Port Salerno tornado survivor raises concerns as FEMA phase-out announced

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — As a new hurricane season begins, many in the region are still working to recover from the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton and the tornadoes that followed.

In the aftermath of natural disasters, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has typically played a central role in recovery efforts. However, President Donald Trump recently announced that his administration plans to begin phasing out FEMA after the current storm season, shifting responsibility to individual states.

Port Salerno residents like Diane Dotson, whose home was severely damaged by a tornado eight months ago, is still reeling the impact.

“It was devastating to me,” Dotson said. “It was trauma. A lot of trauma.”

Dotson said FEMA provided immediate support after the storm hit.

“They provided me with the motel,” she said. "It wasn’t the greatest, but it was better than no roof.”

She said FEMA covered her motel expenses for about six months. She is now staying with family while she tries to gather resources to repair her home.

Port Salerno resident Diane Dotson shares her concerns about Trump's FEMA announcement after experiencing a tornado that severely damaged her home.

WPTV's Cassandra Garcia asked whether she could have managed without FEMA assistance.

“I couldn't,” Dotson responded. “It’s very important to me to know that they provide some service to me.”

This week, President Trump announced that states will receive less federal aid for disaster response after this hurricane season. Instead, his administration plans to distribute relief funds directly from the president’s office.

Dotson expressed concern about the future of disaster assistance.

“I don’t know what will happen, what other organization will come and pick up,” she said.

To address local implications, Garcia reached out to Martin County officials. Assistant County Administrator George Stokus said the county is monitoring developments, but remains confident in its ability to respond.

“We really don’t know what we’re expecting—I mean, quite frankly, we’ll see what happens,” said Stokus. “I have full faith in my state partners, as well as my federal partners and my emergency management team, as well as our fire rescue that we'll overcome and we’ll figure out the program and do what’s best for the citizens of Martin County.”

For now, Dotson is left hoping her home will be spared this hurricane season.

“Praying and hoping that it don’t come through again. That’s all I can do, is just pray,” she said.