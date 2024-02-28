What will Brightline station in Stuart mean for traffic, taxpayers?

STUART, Fla. — The news about Brightline building a station in Stuart is still buzzing across the Treasure Coast but with excitement comes a lot of questions and concern from many WPTV viewers who fear the new station will affect the city's way of life.

On Monday, Stuart city officials confirmed to WPTV they were told by Brightline the new station will be near the Martin County courthouse between Flagler Avenue and South Dixie in Stuart. An official announcement will be made early next month.

Region St Lucie County Officials perplexed why Fort Pierce not chosen for Brightline station Chris Gilmore

The 9,000-square-foot station comes with a plan for a 38,000-square-foot parking garage containing 450 spaces. In addition, street parking allows for an additional 100 spots, totaling around 550 cars that could, hypothetically, travel to the Brightline station per day.

The majority of those cars will likely have to travel through Confusion Corner, Stuart's infamous convergence of eight streets and, yes, the Brightline tracks.

"There’s gonna be traffic," Stuart resident Marie Anderson said.

"Confusion corner is more than confusing now," Pam Cartwright added.

John Bryja/WPTV Pam Cartwright lives about 150 yards from the tracks, and said she wasn't thrilled to hear about Brightline's pick for a station location.



Cartwright lives about 150 yards from the tracks, and said she wasn't thrilled to hear about Brightline's pick for a station location.

"I wasn’t happy about it. Look at the traffic we have now," Cartwright said.

Roughly 18,000 cars travel through Confusion Corner per day, according to data from the Florida Department of Transportation.

City Manger Mike Mortell said many of the 550 car that could potentially travel through to the Brightline station are part of the 18,000 that frequent the intersection already, adding the convergence has handled more traffic than just an extra 500.

John Bryja/WPTV Stuart City Manger Mike Mortell is not that concerned about increased traffic.



"The Christmas tree lighting that took place the day after Thanksgiving in Stuart. Tere were 5,000 people in downtown Stuart, and everyone funneled in and out very quickly. It was no problem at all," Mortell said.

Mortell said traffic was taken into account when the city submitted its proposal to Brightline, and said he believed the station could actually alleviate some of Stuart's congestion.

"People can leave their cars at home and not be coming out of the major thoroughfares," Mortell said.

Ross McDermott, who works downtown, told WPTV's Kate Hussey he agreed with Mortell, believing the parking garage would especially keep things moving.

John Bryja/WPTV Ross McDermott, who works in downtown Stuart, says the parking garage would especially keep things moving.



"I mean, this weekend we had a lot of foot traffic with the art festival. People were parking four or five blocks away," McDermott said.

Mortell also pointed out while it's possible up to 550 people could be parking at the garage per day, it's not probable, and the number of people actually parking there is likely much less.

Yet the garage could cost tens of millions of dollars, all of which Stuart is in charge of funding.

The station could cost in total up to but not exceeding $60 million, according to the Interlocal Agreement between Martin County and Stuart, t

In a County Commission meeting Dec. 12, County officials said that was based on the cost of building the Boca Raton station.

Of that $60 million cost, $30 million would pay for the parking garage, which Stuart would pay for, while the remaining $30 million would pay for the station itself and track work.

Because of the 2018 settlement between Martin County and Brightline, that remaining $30 million cost would be split between Brightline and Martin County.

"I mean I don't want taxes to go up, they’re already high," Anderson said.

John Bryja/WPTV Stuart resident Marie Anderson is concerned about traffic and taxes going up.



Mortell, along with County Commissioners in the Dec. 12 meeting, said they were applying for RAISE grants, or 2024 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

"To offset those costs as much as we can," Mortell said.

"What if you don't get those grants? Would there be an impact to taxpayers?" Hussey asked.

"No, as a matter of fact," Mortell said.

Mortell said if the city had to, they could bond the money to build the station and use recurring revenue over the next five to 10 year to pay those bonds back without increasing taxes or rates based upon revenues that are already coming in.

"Full disclosure, you can't do everything," Mortell said. "We would have to deviate from other choices, just like anybody's household budget, you can't do everything, you have to pick and choose but we would not let it affect taxation."

WPTV also reached out to Martin County commissioners to find out what would happen on the county's end if grants don't come through. County officials declined to comment until Brightline has made an official announcement.