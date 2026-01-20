PALM CITY, Fla. — A Palm City family is sorting through uncertainty — waiting on answers that could determine where their baby girls receive medical care.

Jessica and Tyler Obenauf first shared their concerns at a recent Let’s Hear It community meet-up, where Tyler spoke out about a letter that arrived in their inbox on Nov. 1, 2025 — warning their insurance coverage could soon change.

"We've shouldered enough": Palm City family faces insurance uncertainty

The letter informed the Obenauf family that Florida Blue members may no longer be covered come March 1, 2026, at the Cleveland Clinic — one of the nation’s largest health systems — if ongoing contract negotiations fail.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau asked the family to describe the last three months of waiting, and Jessica didn’t hesitate.

“Disappointing,” she said.

Jessica says the news came as a shock. The family has relied on Florida Blue for years, believing it to be widely accepted.

“It’s a bit of a slap in the face because we’ve had Florida Blue for years,” she said. “I always thought that was the premier insurance to have.”

Their 9-month-old daughter Cora was diagnosed with torticollis and depends on physical therapy, which is currently covered by their insurance.

“I don’t want to fathom having to find another therapist,” Jessica said. “I really hope that we don’t have to.”

If the Obenaufs are forced to change providers, they say care could move miles away — possibly across county lines — adding stress, time, and cost.

“If we do have to uproot and go to physical therapy somewhere else — Jupiter, West Palm, Palm Beach Gardens, or all the way up to Fort Pierce... that’s an additional strain,” Tyler said.

The family says stalled negotiations between Florida Blue and Cleveland Clinic are putting the burden on parents, not corporations.

“They’re the ones that can afford to shoulder that debt,” Tyler said. “We have shouldered enough.”

As for the ongoing contract negotiations, timelines differ. Florida Blue says the current contract guarantees member access through at least May 2026. Cleveland Clinic, however, maintains the current agreement could end as soon as March 1, 2026— which could put the hospital out of network.

According to Cleveland Clinic, if that were to happen, more than 150,000 Florida Blue policyholders would be affected.

For the Obenaufs, the hope is simple — that an agreement is reached before then, and their daughters’ care remains close to home.