Waters at Port Mayaca Lock showed toxin levels 60 times what the EPA considers safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Algal blooms that are harmful to humans and animals have been building up at the gates of Port Mayaca.

Water samples taken in the area at the end of June, showed toxin levels 60 times what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers safe to touch.

The blue-green slime has blanketed the area as summer temperatures soar into the 90s.

Residents and visitors in and around Port Mayaca should use caution in the area and take the following precautions issued by the Florida Department of Health in Martin County:



Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

