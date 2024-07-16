Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Waters at Port Mayaca Lock showed toxin levels 60 times what the EPA considers safe

WPTV has reported on the toxic algal blooms in the waters on the Treasure Coast and how to keep residents and animals safe
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
The algal blooms have been building up at the gates of Port Mayaca July 16 2024.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 16, 2024

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Algal blooms that are harmful to humans and animals have been building up at the gates of Port Mayaca.

Water samples taken in the area at the end of June, showed toxin levels 60 times what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers safe to touch.

The blue-green slime has blanketed the area as summer temperatures soar into the 90s.

Residents and visitors in and around Port Mayaca should use caution in the area and take the following precautions issued by the Florida Department of Health in Martin County:

  • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.
  • Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.
  • Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.
  • Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.
  • Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON WPTV:

Protecting Paradise

Why new way to measure Lake O levels may be confusing

Jon Shainman
4:55 PM, May 29, 2024
St. Lucie Lock and Dam sign

Protecting Paradise

Maritime structure marks 100 years in existence. Why is no one celebrating?

Jon Shainman
5:34 PM, Apr 16, 2024
algae-port-mayaca-april13-2.jpg

Region Martin County

Toxic algae bloom near Port Mayaca prompts health alert

Aja Dorsainvil
3:08 PM, Nov 17, 2023
A dog trapped up on a spillway with a 12-foot drop around the rim canal with no way to safely escape was rescued. Oct. 24, 2023 .png

Region Martin County

Dog rescued from spillway with 12-foot drop in Port Mayaca

Allen Cone
11:29 PM, Oct 24, 2023

Protecting Paradise

Officials close lock at Port Mayaca after blue-green algae sighting

Jon Shainman
6:38 PM, Feb 28, 2023

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.