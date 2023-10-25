Watch Now
Dog rescued from spillway with 12-foot drop in Port Mayaca

Rescuers with Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services and Fish and Wildlife Conservation retrieve animal
A dog trapped up on a spillway with a 12-foot drop around the rim canal with no way to safely escape was rescued. Oct. 24, 2023 .png
Martin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
A dog trapped up on a spillway with a 12-foot drop around the rim canal with no way to safely escape was rescued in Port Mayaca.<br/>
Posted at 11:29 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 05:56:37-04

PORT MAYACA, Fla. — A dog trapped on a spillway with a 12-foot drop around a rim canal was rescued by Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services personnel in Port Mayaca on Tuesday night.

A citizen had called the agency about the trapped animal.

The rescuers were MCSO Animal Services Supervisor Karen Kneubehl and Officer Shannon McGee along with Fish, and Wildlife Commission Officer Dillon Hudson.

"It took some time and maneuvering but they didn’t give up and those efforts paid off," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The dog is "good shape in great hands at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast," the agency wrote.

