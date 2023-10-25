Dog rescued from spillway with 12-foot drop in Port Mayaca

PORT MAYACA, Fla. — A dog trapped on a spillway with a 12-foot drop around a rim canal was rescued by Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services personnel in Port Mayaca on Tuesday night.

A citizen had called the agency about the trapped animal.

The rescuers were MCSO Animal Services Supervisor Karen Kneubehl and Officer Shannon McGee along with Fish, and Wildlife Commission Officer Dillon Hudson.

"It took some time and maneuvering but they didn’t give up and those efforts paid off," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The dog is "good shape in great hands at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast," the agency wrote.

