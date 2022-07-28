MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's wants the public to be aware that not all panhandlers may have the best intentions.

A post on the agency's Facebook page Wednesday said they recently came across a scam that was attempting to tug on the heartstrings of drivers.

"We are asking everyone to be aware of a different type of scam we are seeing sweep through Martin County and across the State of Florida," the post said.

The agency goes on to say they have spotted people at various intersections throughout Martin County holding signs stating they are "raising money" for a child battling cancer, wearing hats and t-shirts that support the child.

In one incident, the sheriff's office said their community policing unit made contact with the individuals at the corner of Southeast Federal Highway and Southeast Indian Street after they received calls that they were walking in the road soliciting funds.

When the policing unit made contact with the individuals they said it was clear they were trying to raise money for what they thought was a young child with cancer.

Deputies said there is in fact a child named Emilia who is battling cancer and has a Facebook page to allow loved ones and friends to follow her battle and recovery.

"These individuals tried to capitalize on this young girl battling cancer, only to raise money for their own pockets," the post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said. "The posters, hats and t-shirts used in this scam were only made in an effort to solicit more money by tugging on the heartstrings of our compassionate citizens."

The sheriff's office warns the public to be cautious when donating to any persons soliciting along the road.

"If you are looking for legitimate places to donate your money, do research on the organization before donating," the agency said. "You should know where you are donating your money, who you are donating it to, how they use your donation, and how much of your donation actually goes to the people they help."

Even though the sheriff's office called the panhandlers' actions "thoughtless and unethical," they didn't violate any Florida law that would result in arrest but were trespassing in the intersection.