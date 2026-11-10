Martin County commissioners revisit proposed train quiet zones

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The debate over train horns in Martin County is back before county commissioners Tuesday morning as residents continue pushing for quiet zones along the Florida East Coast Railway.

Commissioners are scheduled to hear an update from Public Works staff at 10:30 a.m. on the Railroad Safety Capital Improvement Program and the county's evaluation of establishing one or more quiet zones along the railroad.

Quiet zones would eliminate the requirement for trains to routinely sound their horns at designated crossings, provided those crossings meet federal safety requirements. Train engineers would still be able to sound their horns when necessary for safety.

For neighbors living near the tracks, the issue comes down to finding a balance between safety and quality of life.

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"Safety considerations may not be as important, but they need to have the ability to sound that horn," said Glenn Malone of Hobe Sound, "If they can regulate it down just a bit so the option for safety is still viable."

Brightline began commercial operations along the Florida East Coast Railway through the Treasure Coast in September 2023, adding approximately 32 daily train trips through the corridor.

The increased rail traffic prompted residents to call on county leaders to explore quiet zones.

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"We don’t have a problem with that. We just don’t want the inherent noise all day and night long," said Jeffry Aderman of Hobe Sound, "All these big counties around us have quiet zones and here we are in this beautiful quiet, quaint little area and we’ve got train bars blowing 24/7."

At a March 11, 2025, meeting, commissioners decided not to pursue quiet zones after reviewing options presented by county staff.

However, following continued concerns from residents, commissioners revisited the issue in May 2026 and directed staff to continue evaluating the possibility.

Tuesday's presentation will outline the potential risks and benefits of quiet zones, along with the safety requirements and improvements that would be necessary to establish them in Martin County.

Commissioners are expected to discuss the findings and provide direction to staff on how to move forward.

WPTV will continue following the discussion and any decisions made by county leaders.