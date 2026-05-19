Martin County commissioners vote to reconsider train quiet zones after residents cite daily disruptions

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County commissioners voted Tuesday to reconsider establishing quiet zones along the a rail corridor after residents said train horns are severely disrupting their daily lives with more than 30 trains passing through their community each day.

WATCH BELOW: 'We can implement these crossings and balance the quality of life for our residents,' Commissioner Stacey Hetherington tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Martin County residents push for train horn quiet zones

In a 3-2 vote, commissioners agreed to discuss quiet zones at a future meeting but will wait to schedule the discussion until a Florida Railroad Administration (FRA) representative can attend.

Residents Push for Relief

Hobe Sound resident Jeff Aderman, who is leading the push for quiet zones, told commissioners that Brightline's frequent service has created unbearable conditions for families in Martin County.

"Brightline started rolling through our neighborhood and with 30 plus trains a day and 40 plus blows a day with the horn. It just became just a nightmare for us," Aderman said.

Aderman emphasized that the proposed quiet zones would balance peace and safety for Martin County residents.

"This is not about eliminating safety, it's about improving quality of life while maintaining safety standards that are already recognized and approved by the FRA," he told commissioners.

Wide-Ranging Community Impact

Before commissioners, Aderman described how train horns are affecting multiple aspects of daily life.

"Families are losing sleep, veterans suffering from PTSD are being startled awake, students are trying to learn, while horns interrupt classrooms, seniors and working families are experiencing constant disruption to their daily lives," Aderman said.

Why This Matters Now

The quiet zone discussion represents a growing challenge facing Florida communities along Brightline's growing rail network. As passenger rail service increases frequency to meet growing demand, local governments must balance transportation progress with resident quality of life concerns. Martin County's approach could serve as a model for other municipalities dealing with similar train noise issues.

Commissioners Acknowledge Path Forward

Commissioner Stacey Hetherington acknowledged the community's concerns and confirmed there is a way to move forward.

"There is a process in place. We can safely do this and implement these crossings and balance the quality of life for our residents," Hetherington said.

While Commissioner Blake Capps was open to a discussion on establishing quiet zones in Martin County he expressed reservations about the timing.

"What I wrestle with is whether we should get these additional safety measures in place first before we institute quiet zones in Hobe Sound," Capps said.

Previous Quiet Zone Considerations

Tuesday's 3-2 vote marked the first time Martin County commissioners have considered quiet zones in more than a year. While the timeline for future discussions remains uncertain pending Florida Railroad Administration availability, residents who have been advocating for relief from train horn noise view the vote as progress.

The quiet zone application process requires coordination between local governments and federal railroad authorities to ensure crossing safety measures meet FRA standards before horn restrictions can be implemented.

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