'This is what warriors look like': Martin County deputies rescue crash victims from water-filled embankment

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Martin County are being hailed for their heroic rescue of two people whose vehicle crashed into a water-filled embankment Friday night.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, the victims' vehicle was struck by another car while traveling eastbound on Martin Highway.

WATCH THE RESCUE BELOW:

'Warrior' deputies rescue victims from water-filled embankment

The collision forced their vehicle off the road and into the deep embankment, where it became fully submerged with both occupants trapped inside.

The sheriff's office said the crash victims were able to call 911, but the connection was lost before they could give their exact location.

Worked with dispatch, the sheriff's office said Deputies Matt Fritchie and Juan Pepper-Orelliana were directed to the general area.

However, the victims' vehicle was not visible from the roadway along the long, dark stretch of Martin Highway.

The sheriff's office said Fritchie rolled down his window and relied on the sound of a car horn coming from the deep embankment to guide them to the crash site.

"Both deputies jumped into the water, broke into the submerged vehicle, and pulled the victims to safety," the Facebook post said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries and later released.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to locate the vehicle that struck the victims and left the scene.

"In times of such crisis, we have warriors. Between our incredible dispatchers and our determined deputies, this became a clear case of our warriors working quickly and risking their own lives to save others," the sheriff's office Facebook post said.