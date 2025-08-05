Surveillance video shows fatal crash between 79-year-old bicyclist and Martin County deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released surveillance and body camera video, showing a fatal crash involving a Martin County deputy who hit a man riding his bike.

The bicyclist died.

WATCH: Sheriff says deputy involved in crash was 'within our policies and procedures'

Surveillance video shows fatal crash between bicyclist and Martin County deputy

The video shows the moment 79-year-old John Mullins of Jensen Beach was hit by a Martin County deputy heading to another call, at the intersection of Jensen Beach Boulevard and Green River Parkway.

It is just before 5:30 a.m. on July 26. The deputy has a green light.

“So far in our investigation, he’s within our policies and procedures. He’s running lights and sirens. He has the right of way. His speed is not excessive," said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek on Tuesday.

Sheriff Budensiek says the deputy’s body camera shows a speed of around 51 mph on the dashboard, in a 45 mph zone.

“What’s important to us is that he’s in control of his vehicle. He’s driving, he tries to avoid a crash, he does not lose control of his patrol car.”

The sheriff also became very animated over a letter that he received Tuesday from an attorney representing the victim's family.

“The Martin County Sheriff’s Office will not settle for one penny," said Sheriff Budensiek.

The victim lived less than a mile from the scene, and rode through the area daily. No one was at the family’s home, but I did speak with the family attorney who tells me John Mullins was a very safe cyclist.

“If it is a tragic accident that is no one’s true fault, then that’s the end of the inquiry, but the family just wants to know and so far they’ve just gotten a 'We’re not going to settle' and 'There is no video' and that’s not conducive to what we’re trying to figure out," said attorney Charles Soechting.

The deputy involved, Joshua Pease, has been with the agency about 16 months and returned to work Tuesday.

