TRAFFIC ALERT: Bicyclist struck by deputy, Eastbound Jensen Beach Blvd closed

All lanes on Eastbound Jensen Beach Blvd are currently closed, drivers should seek alternate routes
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a Martin County Sheriff's deputy who was utilizing his car's lights and sirens to respond to another crash. The incident happened at the intersection of Jensen Beach Boulevard and Green River Parkway.

The bicyclist was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. All eastbound lanes of Jensen Beach Boulevard are currently closed.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

