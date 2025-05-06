LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Martin County news conference on stolen 68-foot yacht, arrest of Russian national

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW AT 2 P.M.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is expected to share more details this afternoon related to Monday's theft of a luxury yacht from a local marina, resulting in a chase for more than an hour and the eventual arrest of a suspect.

The suspect was identified as Nikolai Vilkov, a Russian national who investigators believe was attempting to flee to the Bahamas after the 68-foot vessel was stolen at the Blowing Rocks Marina near Tequesta.

Sheriff John Budensiek said Monday they were still attempting to figure out "where (Vilkov) came from, what he was doing and what he was planning to do with the vessel."

"He clearly didn't know how to operate that boat to its ability, or we would have been chasing him probably eastbound in the Atlantic Ocean," Budensiek said.

The sheriff said his deputies worked with the Jupiter Island police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to trap the vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway, arresting Vilkov near the Hobe Sound Bridge.

Budensiek said the yacht sustained a "significant amount" of damage after it was temporarily grounded on a sandbar and also after deputies used their boats to push the three-story vessel into the mangroves.

