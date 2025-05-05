Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Suspect in custody after stealing luxury yacht from Tequesta marina

Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have the suspect in custody
Martin County Sheriff's Office capture suspect who stole luxury yacht from Tequesta marina
Martin County Sherrif's Office
Martin County Sheriff's Office capture suspect who stole luxury yacht from Tequesta marina
Martin County Sheriff's Office capture suspect who stole luxury yacht from Tequesta marina
Posted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a stolen yacht in Hobe Sound.

The suspect was seen boarding the luxury yacht at a Tequesta marina before traveling along the Intracoastal to avoid capture.

WATCH BELOW: MCSO HEADS OUT TO LOCATE SUSPECT

MCSO head out to locate stolen luxury yacht

MCSO had units surrounding and preparing to board the vessel. They have now confirmed that they have captured the suspect, and he has been taken into custody.

WATCH VIDEO OF MCSO SURROUNDING VESSEL:

Martin County Sheriff's Office surrounds stolen luxury yacht

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening