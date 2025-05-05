Suspect in custody after stealing luxury yacht from Tequesta marina

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a stolen yacht in Hobe Sound.

The suspect was seen boarding the luxury yacht at a Tequesta marina before traveling along the Intracoastal to avoid capture.

WATCH BELOW: MCSO HEADS OUT TO LOCATE SUSPECT

MCSO head out to locate stolen luxury yacht

MCSO had units surrounding and preparing to board the vessel. They have now confirmed that they have captured the suspect, and he has been taken into custody.

WATCH VIDEO OF MCSO SURROUNDING VESSEL:

Martin County Sheriff's Office surrounds stolen luxury yacht

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.