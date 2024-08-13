'So happy that they did not give up on my son:' Family of crash victim react to arrest

The families of 19-year-old Jerry Choisy, 18-year-old Geovany Alexis, and 17-year-old Marcus Griffin are getting some much needed closure. Enrique Hernandez, the driver in a stolen vehicle crash that claimed their lives, was arrested and charged Tuesday.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman spoke with the family of Marcus Griffin about their feelings of closure and unimaginable loss.

"I'm so happy that they did not give up on my son," Marcus Griffin's mother told Hoffman on the phone.

The family is happy with the closure, but still mourning their loss.

"This could have been prevented," said Griffin's uncle Edward Gardener.

Gardener remembers his nephew as a talkative and ambitious young man, with his eyes on the future.

"He was an entrepreneur, you know," said Gardener. "So he was looking forward to a life of doing great things."

Gardener spoke with us through tears of grief as he comes to terms with his nephew's untimely death.

"If I feel like this, imagine his mom," Gardener told Hoffman. "Imagine what his mom is going through. I can't imagine this being my child."

WATCH: WPTV's Jon Shainman digs into the charges against Enrique Hernandez

Enrique Hernandez, 18, charged with vehicular homicide, attempted burglary

Griffin's mother tells Hoffman she still has questions for the driver months after her son's death.

"I would ask him why," she asked. "Why didn't he stop the car?"

Gardener told Hoffman his nephew was in that car to get a ride home from school and found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. He says he's using this situation to teach his kids a valuable lesson.

"I let them know no matter what, do not catch a ride with anyone," said Gardener. "You know if you have to get an Uber, if you have to wait for me, whatever you have to do, don't ever catch a ride with anyone."