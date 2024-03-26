'Worst possible outcome:' Body of missing 71-year-old Jupiter man found in Hungryland Preserve

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing and endangered man was found Tuesday afternoon in the swampy Hungryland Preserve near the Palm Beach and Martin County line.

In a social media post at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the search for Robert Jaegers, 71, of Jupiter, has ended "unfortunately with the worst possible outcome" after his body was found inside the preserve just after 12 p.m.

"Although we do not know his exact cause of death, there does not appear to be any visible signs of trauma to Mr. Jaegers," the sheriff's office wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, which was also involved in the search, said Jaegers had been missing from the Jupiter area since Monday. He was last seen near Indiantown Road.

Jaegers was considered endangered "due to his medical health," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said its criminal investigations detectives are handling this as a death investigation and will release information as it becomes available.